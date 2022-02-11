Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €52.79 ($60.68) and last traded at €52.36 ($60.18). 1,719,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.34 ($60.16).
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.
About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)
Featured Stories
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.