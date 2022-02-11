Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DPW) traded up 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €52.79 ($60.68) and last traded at €52.36 ($60.18). 1,719,809 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €52.34 ($60.16).

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.06, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Deutsche Post (ETR:DPW)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

