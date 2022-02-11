DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DHX has been the subject of several other research reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DHX stock opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $297.25 million, a PE ratio of -10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHX. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DHI Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

