DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €19.00 by Baader Bank

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.00 ($21.84) target price from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.79% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DIC. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.59) price target on shares of DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.41) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.69) price objective on DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.90 ($21.72).

Shares of ETR:DIC opened at €15.60 ($17.93) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.20. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €13.55 ($15.57) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.36). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €15.22.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

