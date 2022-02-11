Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Dimecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $151.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.29 or 0.00130425 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

