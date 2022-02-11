Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $162.16 Million Stock Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,427,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.81% of Kemper worth $162,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Kemper by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,915,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the second quarter worth $297,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Kemper by 97.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,678,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kemper by 10.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kemper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.71 per share, with a total value of $28,855.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $52.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.40. Kemper Co. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $83.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -63.27%.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

