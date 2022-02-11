Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,226,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 367,062 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.11% of Mosaic worth $150,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,119.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 85,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after buying an additional 78,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,004,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.81.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOS stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.40%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

