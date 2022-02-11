Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,950,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 56,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.63% of ArcBest worth $159,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,736.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 8.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 202,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $2,957,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $88.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.62. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $52.86 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.01%.

In related news, Director Michael P. Hogan purchased 1,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.70.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

