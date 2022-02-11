Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.22% of Synaptics worth $156,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 195.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,537,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synaptics by 99.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,689,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new position in Synaptics in the third quarter worth about $10,170,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 440.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Synaptics from $175.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,396 shares of company stock valued at $5,932,870 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics stock opened at $218.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 68.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

