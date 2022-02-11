Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 227,494 Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,331,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227,494 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.85% of WesBanco worth $147,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 270.9% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 21,945 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $36.84 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. WesBanco had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

In other WesBanco news, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 30,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,099,052.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F Eric Nelson, Jr. sold 1,196 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $40,018.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 29th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of WesBanco from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

