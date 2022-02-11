Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 8,886 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,909 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.64% of Generac worth $164,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Generac by 1.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Generac by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $288.75 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $251.74 and a one year high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.24.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNRC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Generac from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.00.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

