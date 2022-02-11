Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Bought by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 890,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409,116 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $23,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,233,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,483,000.

Shares of DFAC opened at $27.60 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $29.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.84.

