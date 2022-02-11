Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Trading Down 7.5%

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) shares fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.84 and last traded at $6.92. 9,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 633,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DDL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dingdong (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Dingdong (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $19.30.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $960.59 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Dingdong will post -6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DDL. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $402,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the second quarter worth approximately $766,000. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

