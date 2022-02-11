Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,219 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares worth $5,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 59.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 98.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after purchasing an additional 54,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 818.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,749,000.

NYSEARCA:SOXL opened at $46.42 on Friday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $74.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00.

