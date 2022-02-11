Divisar Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,413 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,413 shares during the period. Kulicke and Soffa Industries accounts for about 7.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $21,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 95.2% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,910. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.28 and a 52-week high of $75.29. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.70.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 45.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.40.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $2,034,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

