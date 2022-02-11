Divisar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM comprises 1.1% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.75. 7,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $38.66.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.45). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

