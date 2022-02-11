Divisar Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Divisar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 153,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,000. Green Dot accounts for 2.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Dot by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 670,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $25,607,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 671,000 shares of company stock worth $25,642,050. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,664. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.97 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $55.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

GDOT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.