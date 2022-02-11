Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$66.60.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DOL shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollarama from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$61.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Dollarama to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

In other news, Director Joshua Bekenstein sold 2,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.99, for a total transaction of C$146,150.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,581,552.12. Also, Director Nicholas George Nomicos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.54, for a total value of C$351,241.80.

TSE:DOL traded down C$1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$64.88. The stock had a trading volume of 429,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,245. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$59.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.32 billion and a PE ratio of 33.09. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$46.56 and a twelve month high of C$68.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18,873.64.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.11 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollarama will post 2.5881067 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 9.84%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

