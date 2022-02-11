Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of D stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $79.21. The stock had a trading volume of 66,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $81.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on D shares. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

