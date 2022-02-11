Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Dr. Martens from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dr. Martens currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DOCMF opened at $3.98 on Monday. Dr. Martens has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.32.

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

