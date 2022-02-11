DubaiCoin Price Reaches $1.20 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00024685 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00016690 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001266 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004242 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001351 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

