Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues Earnings Results

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $100.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,235. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,815 shares of company stock worth $277,752 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 867,051 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of Duke Energy worth $572,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

