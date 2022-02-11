Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. Duluth has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $440.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.04.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 44,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Duluth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Duluth by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

