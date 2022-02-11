DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 15.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
NYSE KSM opened at $10.94 on Friday. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.92.
About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust
Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.
