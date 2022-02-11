Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires New Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $135,059,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after purchasing an additional 443,988 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter worth $34,227,766,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,249,000 after purchasing an additional 363,977 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 153.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 586,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,867,000 after purchasing an additional 355,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $125.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.49. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 39.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.