Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 83,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.07% of Adecoagro as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 182.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 49,108 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 71.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 776.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,436,000 after buying an additional 832,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 266.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 377,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 274,443 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $955.45 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.19. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.60.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

AGRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

