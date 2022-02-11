Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 2,271 Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,271 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,156.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 364,856 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,421,000 after buying an additional 335,827 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at $93,376,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 177.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 286,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,863,000 after buying an additional 182,913 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the second quarter valued at $61,216,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.55.

DECK opened at $306.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $342.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $384.82. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.