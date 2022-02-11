Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Cuts Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 24.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 4.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 271,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,412,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,173,000 after buying an additional 75,579 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 24.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,444,000 after buying an additional 118,486 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,471,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 139,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HHC opened at $96.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -83.43 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.38. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $113.20.

Howard Hughes declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on HHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Howard Hughes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

