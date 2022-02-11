Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $788,000 in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,398 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,478,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,248,000 after buying an additional 325,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,488,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,074,000 after buying an additional 63,592 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,098,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,743,000 after buying an additional 92,060 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 990,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,967,000 after buying an additional 245,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2,653.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 907,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,118,000 after buying an additional 874,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other news, Director Tony Scavuzzo sold 140,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $6,764,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 171,000 shares of company stock worth $8,253,160 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 12 month low of $39.38 and a 12 month high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.