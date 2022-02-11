Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Sells 18,061 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 42.5% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 253,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,494 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $383,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.6% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAM opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.30 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm has a market cap of $97.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

