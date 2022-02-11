Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $7,766,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $28,700,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the second quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Coursera by 65.0% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the third quarter worth $7,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shravan Goli sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $45,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,446 shares of company stock valued at $3,707,297.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COUR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Coursera from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Coursera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.53.

COUR opened at $21.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.05 and a 200-day moving average of $30.99. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a negative net margin of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

