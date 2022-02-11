Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP cut its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 289.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 138.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

DT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Dynatrace from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Dynatrace from $81.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

In related news, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total value of $162,530.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.38 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DT opened at $45.65 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $80.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

