Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Shares of Dynatronics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,849. Dynatronics has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYNT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatronics in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on DYNT. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Dynatronics in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Dynatronics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of restorative products for physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training. It offers its products to physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, rehabilitation directors, dealers, and post-acute care professionals.

