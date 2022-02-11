East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its holdings in East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) by 53.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,564 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.35% of East Stone Acquisition worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition by 5.3% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,000,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,054,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 500.0% during the second quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 66.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in East Stone Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East Stone Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:ESSC opened at $10.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.87. East Stone Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for East Stone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Stone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.