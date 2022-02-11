East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu Sells 1,600 Shares

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $91.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day moving average of $79.26. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.22 and a 52 week high of $92.50.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,625,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,785,000 after acquiring an additional 116,784 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in East West Bancorp by 13.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,033,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,692,000 after buying an additional 1,434,623 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in East West Bancorp by 15.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,919,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,492,000 after buying an additional 641,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,522,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,250,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in East West Bancorp by 32.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,987,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,151,000 after buying an additional 731,803 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EWBC. Wedbush upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.89.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

