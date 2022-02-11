EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.56-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.60. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.560-$6.700 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGP. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $164.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.44.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP traded down $6.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.64. 272,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,787. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.85. EastGroup Properties has a 1 year low of $131.28 and a 1 year high of $229.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.16.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EastGroup Properties stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of EastGroup Properties worth $19,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.