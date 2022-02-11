easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a sell rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.22) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 750 ($10.14) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($9.59) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

Get easyJet alerts:

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 727.40 ($9.84) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The firm has a market cap of £5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 591.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 665.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36).

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.