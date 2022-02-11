Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Receives $176.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.82.

A number of analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

ETN stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $154.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,037. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.87. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.27. Eaton has a twelve month low of $121.46 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth $327,248,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 404.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,876,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,327,000 after buying an additional 1,504,415 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after acquiring an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,646,000 after acquiring an additional 622,537 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

