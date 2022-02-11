Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Lowered to $194.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price objective trimmed by Wolfe Research from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 target price on Eaton in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.89.

ETN stock opened at $154.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.87.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,478,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $964,720,000 after acquiring an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after purchasing an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,580,000 after purchasing an additional 136,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,367,000 after purchasing an additional 57,700 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

