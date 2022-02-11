Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.300-$7.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eaton also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS.
NYSE:ETN traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,037. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $163.87. The company has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Eaton has a 1 year low of $121.46 and a 1 year high of $175.72.
Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Eaton Company Profile
Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton (ETN)
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
- High-Yield, Deep-Value Kellogg Company Looks Tastier Than Ever
- These Stocks Will Defy Inflation
- The Coca-Cola Company And PepsiCo Are Both Good Buys
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.