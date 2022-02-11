Eaton Vance Management Acquires 108,567 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,031,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,567 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.8% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $601,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 166.6% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,584,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 290,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,681,000 after buying an additional 19,432 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.97. The stock had a trading volume of 71,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,225. The company’s 50-day moving average is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average is $162.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Argus lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.80.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.