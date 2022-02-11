Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,950,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,922 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Eaton Vance Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.30% of NextEra Energy worth $464,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,125,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,436,678,000 after acquiring an additional 644,322 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,144,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,130,000 after buying an additional 135,167 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,145,855,000 after buying an additional 440,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,037,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $945,170,000 after buying an additional 327,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,990,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $862,979,000 after buying an additional 721,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.06. The company had a trading volume of 59,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,228,154. The stock has a market cap of $149.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In related news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.62 per share, with a total value of $147,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 73,691 shares of company stock worth $5,648,077 and sold 101,448 shares worth $8,870,498. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

