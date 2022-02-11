Eaton Vance Management Cuts Holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 503,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,979 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Anthem were worth $185,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Anthem by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,671,000 after buying an additional 2,033,658 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 772.7% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,272,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,933,000 after buying an additional 1,126,903 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Anthem during the third quarter valued at $381,379,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter valued at $296,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Anthem by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,739,000 after buying an additional 671,275 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Anthem from $559.00 to $574.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $483.40.

Shares of ANTM traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $460.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,318. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $444.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $411.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.40 and a 52-week high of $472.01.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 4.40%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

