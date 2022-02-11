Eaton Vance Management Has $219.61 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,178 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,546 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $219,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Tesla by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after purchasing an additional 70,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $893.37. 340,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,045,953. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $539.49 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $997.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $906.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total transaction of $23,089,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,065,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,069,626,075 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $941.56.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

