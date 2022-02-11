Eaton Vance Management Lowers Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398,061 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 91,639 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.18% of Medtronic worth $297,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 459.2% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.43. The company had a trading volume of 53,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,776. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $141.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.89.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.62%.
In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.
About Medtronic
Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.
