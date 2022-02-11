ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Price Target Increased to C$6.50 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ECNCF. Raymond James lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$4.25 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.56.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

ECN Capital Corp. provides business services to North American based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies, pension funds and investment funds. Its services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services, and The Kessler Group. The Service Finance business offers installment loan solutions for qualified borrowers with favourable consumer interest rates and extended repayment terms.

