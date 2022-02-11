ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.40.
TSE:ECN opened at C$5.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
About ECN Capital
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
