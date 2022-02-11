ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at CIBC

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ECN. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.40.

TSE:ECN opened at C$5.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.81. ECN Capital has a one year low of C$4.60 and a one year high of C$12.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.48 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$364,853.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

