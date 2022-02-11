Elevation Oncology, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ELEV)

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens expects that the company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.00) EPS.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.15).

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Elevation Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.31.

Shares of ELEV opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.58. Elevation Oncology has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $16.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. venBio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,393,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,580,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,205,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,650,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

