EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital cut shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $4.50 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00.

EMKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCORE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. TheStreet lowered EMCORE from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCORE has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.81.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Shares of EMCORE stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. EMCORE has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $10.87.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). EMCORE had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EMCORE will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EMCORE by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in EMCORE by 134.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EMCORE during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.