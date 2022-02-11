Emera (TSE:EMA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $59.41

Shares of Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$59.41 and traded as high as C$59.70. Emera shares last traded at C$59.16, with a volume of 1,273,500 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMA. Raymond James set a C$61.00 price objective on Emera and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emera to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$60.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.062558 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Emera’s payout ratio is 141.75%.

Emera Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

