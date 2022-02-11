Eminer (EM) Trading 5.7% Higher This Week

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 11th. During the last week, Eminer has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Eminer has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $161,509.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00040612 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00103355 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

